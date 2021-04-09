Environment Ca Mau: Large areas of forest at high risk of fire More than 44,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of catching fire due to a prolonged hot spell and drought, according to the forest ranger division under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment PM gives green light to 1-billion-tree growing project The Prime Minister has issued a decision approving a project on growing 1 billion trees in Vietnam during the 2021 – 2025 period.

Environment Climate resilience scheme for urban areas approved The Prime Minister has approved a scheme for climate resilience development in urban areas in the next 10 years.

Environment New drainage plan considers impact of climate change A plan for a new water-drainage network in HCM City has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval.