Society HCM City cancels fireworks celebrating Liberation Day Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on April 26 cancelled the fireworks display celebrating the April 30 - May 1 holiday, to prevent any spread of COVID-19 given the complex of the pandemic in neighbouring countries and the world.

Society Hack4Growth launched in Australia Startup Vietnam Frontier - Australia (SVF-AU) and the Vietnam Australia Innovation Network Inc (NIC-AU) have launched the 2021 Hack4Growth Australia, with the aim of promoting the ecosystem for innovative start-ups.

Society Working group heads to Truong Sa island district A working group headed to Truong Sa (Spratly) island district and DK1 Platform on April 26 from Cam Ranh city in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

Society Japan-funded project to help mitigate COVID-19 impacts on vulnerable populations The Government of Japan will provide Vietnam with more than 2.8 million USD to finance a project on “Mitigating COVID-19 Impacts on Vulnerable Populations” launched in Hanoi on April 26.