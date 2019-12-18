Environment Infographic 10 ASEAN heritage parks of Vietnam With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.

Society Youth programme on primate protection in Vietnam launched A programme encouraging young people to join hands to protect primates in Vietnam was launched in Hanoi on December 15.

Environment Vietnam, Czech Republic step up environmental cooperation Vietnam and the Czech Republic will enhance environmental collaboration under an action plan for cooperation during 2020-2025 signed between Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha and his Czech counterpart Richard Brabec in Prague on December 13.

Business Coating, printing ink firms need to be greener With consumers paying increasing attention to the effects of paint and printing ink products on human health and the environment, producers need to develop more eco-friendly products, a seminar heard in Ho Chi Minh City on December 12.