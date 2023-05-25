Deputy Minister of National Defence and committee head Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien speaks at the meeting (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The steering committee for developing a project on organising the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 (Vietnam Defence 2024) convened a meeting on May 24 in Hanoi, with Deputy Minister of National Defence and committee head Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on the chair.

Chien highlighted the significance of the expo, saying that it is a practical event to concretise Vietnam’s policy and direction of international integration and defence diplomacy, importantly contributing to promoting trade connection, supporting military enterprises in seeking and expanding international cooperation and promoting defence industry development in the country.



He said that it is necessary to learn experiences from the organisation of the Vietnam Defence 2022 and establish an organisation board of the expo to clearly determine the type of exhibition and diversify the types of weapons and products displayed at the event.





Participants at the meeting (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Addressing the event, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Phung Si Tan, who is also deputy head of the Steering Committee and head of the expo’s organisation board, said the event should to educate people about national defence and security and promote national defence and economic development.



He asked relevant agencies and units of the Ministry of Defence to closely coordinate to soon complete the project on schedule.



Participants proposed options on the time, place and scale of the event./.