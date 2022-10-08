On an area of 993 square metres and with French architecture, the villa is one of the priceless old residences remaining in Hanoi. After passing the test of time, it is dilapidated and needs urgent protection.

Its restoration will be based on retaining original items and will use both conventional and modern technical solutions.



The villa is expected to become a new tourism attraction, where visitors can explore the formation of the French Quarter in Hanoi and the intermingling of Vietnamese and French cultures not only in architecture but also in lifestyles during the first half of the 20th century.

The French-era building will also be an ideal venue for promotional events on Vietnam-France trade and economic cooperation./.

