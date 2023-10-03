Launched in 2019, the project provides training in the Vietnamese language and culture, and has garnered considerable interest among French students.

The first course attracted 20 students, and to date nearly 100, ranging from 18 to 78 years of age, have enrolled in the programme.

The project is the result of cooperation between Paul-Valery Montpellier III University and the University of Languages and International Studies at the Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

Professor Pierre Journoud from Paul-Valery University Montpellier III leads the project.

Initially designed as a one-year course, it has now been expanded to a two-year programme. In the second year, students have the valuable opportunity to immerse themselves in a Vietnamese environment, allowing for practical application.

The “Springboard to Vietnam” project goes beyond language instruction, equipping students with knowledge in various fields, including history, economics, Vietnam’s business environment, and global geopolitics./.

VNA