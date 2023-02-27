Project provides learning support, better meals to more than 30,000 needy children
More than 30,000 disadvantaged children have benefited from a project to support needy children in studying and meals that has been implemented since 2019 in 55 cities and provinces nationwide, heard a conference held in Hanoi on February 27.
According to the National Fund for Vietnamese Children under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the project aims to help with the development of disadvantaged children, contributing to completing the goals of the National Action Programme for Vietnamese Children in the 2012-2020 period.
Illustrative image (Photo: Tienphong.vn)The project, funded by Acecook Vietnam JSC and implemented by the National Fund for Vietnamese Children, has provided target children with scholarships, learning equipment and high quality instant noodle in 56 cities and provinces at a total cost of over 8 billion VND (335,992 USD)..
Nguyen Thi Hien, Vice Director of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children, the project has covered children from four to under 16 years old from poor households, ethnic minority groups, mountainous areas and schools in far-flung regions and social centres for children.
In 2023, it will spend about 3 billion VND to increase the quality of meals for more than 9,000 needy children in boarding schools, and provide learning support to 270 children in 21 localities. It aims to cover all 63 localities nationwide by the end of 2023.
Hien said that from this year, an annual meeting will be held for children benefiting from the project to give them a chance to join various activities and learn new things. This year, the event is scheduled for June with the participation of 48 children, she added./.