Project to benefit female labourers in Hai Phong
At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong (VNA) – The fourth phase of the “For mother and baby – for Vietnamese stature” project was launched in the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 2.
It will be carried out at 20 companies and factories in 10 districts of the city from March to November, and is expected to benefit about 3,000 labourers.
Through training courses, medical workers and trade union officials in the targeted localities will be equipped with skills to popularise information about nutrition, and spiritual and reproductive health.
The previous phases of the project were rolled out in Hanoi and some localities, helping nearly 10,000 people improve their knowledge and skills regarding health care for women at child-bearing age.
More than 1,500 female workers received free medical consultations and reproductive health checkups.
Pham Hai Yen, Chairwoman of the municipal women’s union, said the project has brought about great benefits in the context of the increasing number of businesses in Hai Phong, whose female labourers have limited access to health care services due to time pressure. /.