Society Made-in-Vietnam social network connects global travel lovers Founded by the Astra Global Technology Company, the newly launched Astra Tourism Social Network is expected to become a platform connecting citizens around the world through the typical culture of each nation, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Society PM: no treatment discrimination but resolute quarantine against COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 2 emphasised both the requirement for no treatment discrimination against those who have gone through regions hit by COVID-19 to Vietnam and the need to step up quarantine, saying it is a useful measure to control the epidemic.

Society WB-supported project to help ensure water supply for Mekong Delta Officials of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with World Bank (WB) representatives on March 2 to discuss a water supply project for the region.

Society Five Vietnamese sailors missing as vessel sinks off Japan Five Vietnamese sailors were reported missing after a cargo vessel sank off the coast of Aomori prefecture in Japan on February 29, according to a Vietnamese official.