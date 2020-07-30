Project to enhance capacity of cooperatives in forestry development reviewed
A conference was held in Hanoi on July 30 to evaluate the results of the first phase in 2020 of the project “Capacity building for the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance in forestry development and participation in the national climate agenda” and propose activities for the next phase.
President of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) Nguyen Ngoc Bao speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A conference was held in Hanoi on July 30 to evaluate the results of the first phase in 2020 of the project “Capacity building for the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance in forestry development and participation in the national climate agenda” and propose activities for the next phase.
The project is funded by the Food and Forestry Development of Findland (FFD).
Speaking at the event, President of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) Nguyen Ngoc Bao, said Vietnam now has 12,000 agricultural cooperatives with forestry activities and 122 others specialising in forestry, 176 forestry cooperative groups and nearly 1 million farmer households engaging in forestry services.
Appreciating the achieved results of the first phase from January to August 2020, he affirmed that the success of Phase 1-2020 will pave the way for Phase 2 and the following years of the project.
Vietnam wants to develop forest and forestry, it must develop afforestation and forestry cooperatives, he stressed.
The VCA expects Phase 2-2020 of the project will be expanded, benefiting more cooperatives to bring about more economic and environmental efficiency, he said, expressing his hope that this project will prolong to help Vietnam join the world in the climate change fighting programme.
Nguyen Manh Cuong, Director of the Institute for Cooperative Economy Development, which was assigned to implement the project, said that by July 15, 2020, the project had built and issued the Strategic Plan of the VCA in forestry development and participation in the national climate change agenda for 2020-2030.
It compiled and printed 12 publications with a total of 1,098 pages for training of trainers (TOT), as well as organised training courses to improve forestry business capacity and participation in the national climate agenda for VCA staff, cooperatives, and small forestry households in Vietnam.
In addition, the project held an online TOT course for 141 participants and three seminars collecting feedback to the VCA’s Strategic Plan on forestry development and participation in the national climate agenda for 2020-2030, he added./.