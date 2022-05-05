Project to help Vietnam produce quality population data for policy making, implementation
A project debuted on May 5 to support Vietnamese agencies in producing and utilising quality population data for the formulation and implementation of socio-economic development policies, strategies, and programmes.
Hanoi (VNA) – A project debuted on May 5 to support Vietnamese agencies in producing and utilising quality population data for the formulation and implementation of socio-economic development policies, strategies, and programmes.
Project VNM10P04, which is also meant to help with the monitoring of the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country, was launched by the General Statistics Office (GSO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
Implemented from now to 2026 at a total cost of 1.9 million USD, it will assist Vietnamese agencies in applying new technologies and communication platforms to the collection, analysis, dissemination, and use of quality population data in order to ensure evidence-based policies, strategies, and programmes for the SGD achievement by 2030.
UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara addresses the project launch on May 5. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)GSO General Director Nguyen Thi Huong said during the almost 45 years of Vietnam - UNFPA cooperation, the GSO’s capacity of building and managing data and statistics has improved considerably.
The new project also matches the roadmap for implementing Vietnam’s statistical development strategy for 2021 - 2023 with a vision to 2045, she added.
UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara said amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s serious impacts on the country’s socio-economic development, especially population changes related to births, deaths, and migration, quality and trustworthy statistics are critical to building, implementing, monitoring, and assessing the realisation of socio-economic targets and the SDGs.
At the launch, UNFP also revealed the key findings in its recently released “State of World Population 2022” report, titled "Understanding the Unseen: Taking Action to End the Neglected Problem of Unintended Pregnancy"./.