Society SEA Games 31: Hanoi announces traffic management plan serving sport events Police in Hanoi, a venue of myriad events within the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games, have issued a related plan to manage traffic for all types of vehicles.

Society Tra Vinh strengthens ties with int’l partners to improve human resources The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is working to enhance cooperation with international partners in education and training in efforts to develop high-quality human resources, a local official has said.

Society National conference seeks to improve efficiency of support for UXO victims A national conference was held by the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC) in coordination with the Ministry of National Defence and the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) to look at ways to support victims of explosive remnants of wars in ASEAN countries.