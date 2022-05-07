Surveys were conducted in five northern localities of Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho and Hanoi late March.

The association plans to build a list comprising 1,000 dishes next year to create a database of Vietnamese food map.

The digital food map is projected to complete by 2024, towards the building of a Vietnamese cuisine museum in Hue former capital city.

The project is hoped to promote Vietnamese cuisine and attract visitors to Vietnam, as gastronomy may serve as a core value of the country’s tourism./.

