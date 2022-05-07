Project underway to create food map of 100 Vietnamese dishes
The Vietnam Culinary and Cultural Association is making a list of 100 delicious Vietnamese dishes across the country and creating a digital map for the list afterwards.
Surveys were conducted in five northern localities of Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho and Hanoi late March.
The association plans to build a list comprising 1,000 dishes next year to create a database of Vietnamese food map.
The digital food map is projected to complete by 2024, towards the building of a Vietnamese cuisine museum in Hue former capital city.
The project is hoped to promote Vietnamese cuisine and attract visitors to Vietnam, as gastronomy may serve as a core value of the country’s tourism./.