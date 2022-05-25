At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – A smart factory development project was kicked off on May 24 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.



The project, which is jointly developed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the People’s Committee of Vinh Phuc province and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, aims to train 100 Vietnamese experts and provide consultation to help 50 businesses set up smart factories in 2022 and 2023.

Participating in the programme, the consultants will be trained for 12 weeks to improve their knowledge and skills in setting up smart factories.



The smart factory cooperation project is the latest programme in a series of innovative consulting activities for Vietnamese businesses and training Vietnamese experts to effectively replicate, strengthen synergy and continue to strengthen supporting industry development activities.



It is expected to help businesses enhance their competitiveness by improving their productivity, product quality, and reducing production cost. The project is also supposed to strengthen the connection between enterprises and local authorities, and between FDI enterprises and domestic investment enterprises.



Vice Chairman of Vinh Phuc provincial People's Committee Vu Chi Giang underscored the importance of the project, saying it will help businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, improve the provision of supporting products, meet the production requirements of large corporations and gradually join regional and global supply chains.



To ensure effective implementation of the project, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai asked the provincial People’s Committee, departments and agencies to continue to pay attention and have flexible supporting policies to enable enterprises deeply participate in global supply chains.



He also proposed that Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd develop specific training programmes suitable to the characteristics and conditions of participating enterprises, he said.



The same day, the Department of Industry under the MoIT, the provincial Department of Planning and Investment of Vinh Phuc and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd signed an agreement on smart factory development consultancy with DM Vina Co. Ltd and Accuracy Co. Ltd of Vinh Phuc province.



Accordingly, the two companies will receive support in terms of trade and technical guidance to develop smart factory from May 4 to December 31 this year. /.