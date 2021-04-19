Society Facebook launches “Instagram for Vietnam” campaign Facebook has kick-started a campaign on Instagram to encourage Vietnamese young people’s innovative spirits and promote values created by them on the photo and video sharing social networking service.

Society PM urges travel safety ahead of national holidays Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive urging ministries and government agencies to ensure traffic safety during the national holidays marking Reunification Day and May Day (April 30-May1).

Society Binh Thuan: Dead whale brought to shore Fishermen in Phan Thiet city, the south central province of Binh Thuan brought a carcass of a whale (respectfully called Ca Ong by locals) to the shore for burial on April 17.

Society Embassy in Canada holds online Hung Kings worship ceremony The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada held a virtual ceremony to commemorate Hung Kings - the legendary ancestors of Vietnam – for Vietnamese people living across Canada on April 17.