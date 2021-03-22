Promising young talents in 2020 honoured
The 10 outstanding young Vietnamese and the 10 promising young talents in 2020 were honoured at a ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Central Committee and the Vietnam Young Talent Fund in Hanoi on March 21.
Addressing the event, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Vo Van Thuong hailed efforts made by the HCMCYU to promote the role of youths in nation building and safeguarding through various movements, programmes and activities, including the Outstanding Young Vietnamese Award.
The award is a substantial and meaningful activity honouring outstanding and prestigious young people who have positive influence on the community and have great achievements in the nine areas of learning, scientific research – innovation, labour and production, business – startup, national defence, security and order, sports, culture and arts, and social activities.
Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (Photo: VNA)Thuong said that after receiving the award, the exemplary young people have continued to contribute to the nation in all fields, and many of them have had great influence and deserved to be role models for other youths.
After the awarding ceremony, award winners will pay tribute to the Hung Kings at the temple dedicated to the legendary founders of the nation in the northern province of Phu Tho.
On March 21 morning, they also paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street.
Among the outstanding young Vietnamese honoured this time, Doan Le Hoang Tan, born in 1987, Deputy Director of the Centre for Innovative Materials & Architectures at the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, was honoured in the field of scientific research – innovation.
He designed and created a spongy and biodegradable nano-material capable of carrying anti-cancer agents to tumours in a precise manner and controllably releasing drug, helping to limit side effects and improve the effectiveness of drug during the cancer treatment process.
Tan has had 30 articles published on prestigious science magazines in the world.
Doctor Tran Anh Tu, born in 1989, from the department of infectious disease control at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, was named a role model in labour and production thanks to his active participation in the COVID-19 fight.
He obtained prominent achievements in the research and application of science – technology to analysing epidemiological information to help with contact tracing for COVID-19.
The honoree in the business – startup category is Pham Ngoc Anh Tung, born in 1989, CEO of FoodMap – an e-commerce platform linking farmers with small- and medium-sized producers and consumers.
FoodMap successfully raised 500,000 USD in funding from the Singaporean-based early-stage venture capital firm Wavemaker Partners last year.
Meanwhile, Hoang Tuan Anh, born in 1985, Director of the HCM City-based Vu Tru Xanh Joint Stock Company, is one of the two exemplary persons in the field of social activities.
He made use of exiting machinery to invent rice dispensers, also called “rice ATMs”, and “face mask ATMs”, which have proved effective in the COVID-19 combat./.