Society Efforts to protect Delacour’s langurs in Ha Nam Since Fauna & Flora International (FFI) discovered Delacour’s langurs in Kim Bang forest in Ha Nam province in 2016, the organisation has joined hands with local authorities to protect the endangered species.

Society Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association leaders honoured Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Tien Thuc on March 19 presented certificates of merit awarded by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh to the Hungary – Vietnam Friendship Association (HVFA) and its three leaders in honour of their active contributions to bilateral friendship.