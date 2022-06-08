Politics Vietnam-Italy Joint Commission convenes 7th meeting in Hanoi Vietnam and Italy convened the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in Hanoi on June 7, during which the two sides discussed various aspects of the bilateral economic partnership.

Politics ☀ Morning digest on June 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Peace, friendship insignia conferred upon Australian Ambassador The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on June 7 bestowed its “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia upon outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie for her contribution to promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations.

Politics Legislators discuss on-lending, government loan guarantee The National Assembly (NA) spent the morning of June 7 discussing the transfer of on-lending and government loan guarantee into state budget allocation, as part its ongoing third session.