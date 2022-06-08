Promoting communication activities on land border control
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Communication activities play an important role in the management and protection of the national land border, said Le Hai Binh, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Education and Popularisation.
The Party official made the conclusion at a conference on communication work on land border affairs in 2022, which was held in both in-person and online forms, on June 8 by the Commission for Education and Popularisation in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, Party committees of 25 provinces along the Vietnam-China, Vietnam-Laos and Vietnam-Cambodia border lines, and relevant agencies.
Binh, who is also standing deputy head of the steering committee for external information work, urged Party committees and authorities of border provinces to build popularisation plans in association with political tasks. He said the forms of communication activities should be diversified to suit the different groups of population in border areas, and the use of foreign and ethnic languages should be expanded in communication work.
The official called attention to training for people participating in popularisation work, especially those at grassroots level such as village elderly, village heads, religious dignitaries and prestigious people in border communities.
Border localities should work closely with neighbouring localities in China, Laos and Cambodia to enhance border management capacity and defeat attempts and plots of hostile forces that want to sabotage the friendship between Vietnam and neighbouring countries as well as the regime in each country, he said.
An overview of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Delegates at the conference were updated on the recent development of the relations between Vietnam and Laos, China and Cambodia and orientations for cooperation between Vietnam and the three neighbouring countries in the time ahead. They also listened to reports on the protection and management of land border in the recent past as well as collaboration between Vietnam and the neighbouring countries in the field.
Rapporteurs also recommended measures to continue making effective use of existing cooperative mechanisms and forms to build peaceful, friendly and stable borderlines on land with neighbouring countries and timely handle arising problems related to the border and territory between Vietnam and the neighbours./.