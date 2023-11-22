Travel Travel firms offer promotions for New Year tours Travel firms in Ho Chi Minh City are offering promotion programmes for New Year holidays, aiming to convince customers to book tours early.

Destinations Fansipan – endless source of inspiration for photographers It is not by chance that among the hundreds of famous mountains in the world, Fansipan of Vietnam has established itself as a muse with flawless beauty in the eyes of photographers, enabling them to take unforgettable pictures.

Travel HCM City exploits waterway tourism potential Ho Chi Minh City has been holding various activities this year to promote waterway tourism, including the first-ever river festival and new waterway tours, aiming to better exploit its advantages with a dense river and canal network and rich riverside culture.

Travel Infographic Ha Long Bay listed among 51 most beautiful places in the world Thanks to its unique natural beauty, Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay was listed among the 51 most beautiful destinations in the world by luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler in October.