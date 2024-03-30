Boasting abundant potential for tourism development, Phung Hiep district is currently focusing on reviewing its situation, and encouraging strategic investment to enhance accessibility and connectivity to tourist destinations.

The district is actively promoting community-based tourism models among both domestic and international tourists, and local tourism businesses are developing suitable strategies to attract more visitors in the future.

Under Hau Giang’s community tourism development plan to 2025 with a vision towards 2030, clusters of tourism spaces in the province are determined based on two main factors: transportation convenience and geographical location, and similarity in tourism resources and products.

Relevant parties in Hau Giang are working together to establish the province as a leading tourism destination in the Mekong Delta, offering authentic Southern experiences and fostering a positive image among visitors of its hospitable community./.

VNA