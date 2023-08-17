With the theme “Promoting traditional cultural values”, the festival featured a collection of stalls selling different traditional dishes and included the holding of folk games, art performances, and a fashion show displaying local ethnic minority groups’ traditional outfits.

The festival saw dazzling performances by local children and young adults, showcasing their ethnic minority’s gorgeous outfits and proudly playing folk songs traditionally heard in rituals, such as those in tribute of the new rice crop or weather.

It also provided a meaningful extracurricular activity for local kids and young adults during the summer holidays. Here they could gather and have fun while learning about preserving their ethnic minority groups’ cultural values.

The Organising Committee also presented prizes to outstanding performances, while 10 scholarships were granted to local children in difficult living conditions./.

VNA