Over the past two decades, Quang Binh has worked hard to preserve cultural heritage values of the national park toward the goal of sustainable development.

The management board of the national park has actively cooperated with domestic and foreign organizations to carry out scientific projects to preserve the heritage for the local socio-economic development.

In 2003, experts from the Royal British Cave Association discovered Son Doong - the world's largest cave in the park. The site is important in caving research in the region, promoting the image of Phong Nha-Ke Bang around the world.

Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park has three forms of tourism, including self-exploration, joint venture businesses, and leasing of forest environment services.

The development of tourism services has attracted an increasing number of visitors to the site. In order to ensure both tourism development and sustainable heritage conservation, the park management board is monitoring and assessing the impact of tourism activities on the caves to mitigate negative impacts on the heritage./.

VNA