Macau is famous for being the workplace of many chefs from all over the world, so the dishes here are a mixture of originality and creativity. Vietnamese cuisine, with its unique dishes, has been capturing the heart of many Macau diners.

“I opened the restaurant to introduce Vietnamese cuisine to local people,” said Nong Hoang Anh, owner of Hanoi Vietnam. “I hope that, in the long term, I will open a chain of Vietnamese restaurants in Macau.”

The restaurant’s ingredients are carefully selected and shipped from Vietnam, while its chefs are Vietnamese. This makes the food traditional Vietnamese with eye-catching colours.

“I have finally found a restaurant serving food that tastes the same as what I enjoyed in Vietnam, said Li, a Macau diner. “It really is so great, and I hope more local diners get to know the address,” she added.

With its popular dishes, the “Hanoi Vietnam” restaurant, together with the Vietnamese community in Macau, is actively contributing to promoting Vietnamese culture among local people./.

