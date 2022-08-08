Quang Ninh, Lao Cai, Hanoi, Hoa Binh, and Ninh Binh will be destinations for the Vietnam International Fashion Tour this year and in 2023, which gathers together 40 international brands and designers and 1,000 models in six fashion shows in the five cities and provinces.

It aims to promote images of Vietnamese landscapes and people to international friends through fashion stories.

Each show will tell stories about the history and culture of the destination, sending a message about the conservation of natural landscapes and Vietnam’s traditional cultural values.

The catwalk will be pristine and spectacular and showcase the unique architecture in each destination. Inspired by the respective localities, the fashion collections will reflect their landscapes and cultural space./.

VNA