Promotion campaign launched to boost northwestern's tourism
A promotion campaign to lure visitors to Vietnam’s northwestern region took place in Hanoi on June 12.
The event is a joint effort between the Vietnam Tourism Association and 8 expanded northwestern provinces.
It drew the participation of over 150 travel agencies nationwide.
The programme aims to enhance regional tourism exploitation, contributing to improving local people’s lives.
A fact finding tour to eight expanded northwestern provinces, namely Hoa Binh, Son La, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho will be held from June 12-16./.