Videos Aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months Vietnam earned 570 million USD from exporting aquatic products in May, raising the total figure in the first five months of this year to nearly 3 billion USD, a year-on-year decline of 6 percent.

Videos Most severe Covid-19 patient shows impressive recovery Patient 91, British pilot Stephen Cameron who has been hospitalized in Vietnam since contracting COVID-19 in March has made further improvements.

Videos Vietnam seeks to break out of COVID-19 tourist trap: Bloomberg Leading business and financial website Bloomberg of the United States has recently published an article highlighting the strong rebound made to the nation’s domestic tourism industry, a model that is suitable for the rest of the world to follow.

Videos Bac Giang stabilises lychee growing area to guarantee quality The main “thieu” lychee harvest is on the horizon, with the fruit helping farmers earn more stable and higher incomes compared to other crops. Bac Giang is well-known for its “thieu” lychee, but has decided to stabilise the growing area to ensure quality.