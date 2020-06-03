Prompt response key to Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight: expert
One of the reasons for Vietnam's success in controlling COVID-19 is its speed of response, twitted Guy Thwaites, director of Oxford University clinical research unit in Ho Chi Minh City.
A quarantine area (Source: VNA)
The rapid case and contact tracing and quarantine since January when the first cases were reported in the country, as well as the prompt support for research and trials have contributed to the successful containment of the spread of the virus, he wrote.
He noted that Vietnam's rich experience in dealing with infectious disease outbreaks, such as the SARS epidemic from 2002 to 2003 and the following avian influenza, had helped the government and the public to better prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam lifted its three-week social distancing measures in late April. No new infections have been recorded in the community for more than 40 days and zero death confirmed, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control./.