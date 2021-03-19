Proposals released on investment in North-South high-speed railway’s two sections
The consultancy agency of the North-South high-speed railway project has released proposals on investment in Hanoi - Vinh (Nghe An) and Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang sections with a total length of 615 km, according to a representative from the Ministry of Transport.
Under the proposal, the two sections are to be built and become operational before 2032 at a total cost of 375.87 trillion VND (15.7 billion USD), or before 2030 with total investment of 561.59 trillion VND (23.3 billion USD).
The transport sector plans to build seven new railway routes in the 2021-2030 period and upgrade a number of old lines./.