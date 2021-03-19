Business Binh Duong: Promoting Vietnam-China investment ties The People’s Committee of southern Binh Duong province, in coordination with Becamex IDC and the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, organised an online workshop on March 19 to promote Chinese investment.

Business Philippines approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency authorization for the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, FDA Director-General Enrique Domingo said on March 19.

Business HCM City receives record 6.1 billion USD remittances in 2020 despite pandemic Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached a record high of 6.1 billion USD last year, up more than 15 percent from 2019, a city leader told a meeting on March 18.

Business Moody's upgrades unsecured ratings of 15 Vietnamese banks Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings and senior unsecured ratings of 15 Vietnamese banks at Ba3 positive.