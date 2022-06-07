Business Vietnamese businesses attend Seoul Food 2022 Twenty Vietnamese enterprises are participating in Seoul Food 2022, which kicked off at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) on June 7.

Business Hanoi Association of Main Industrial Products seeks cooperation opportunities with Italy Cooperation opportunities between Hanoi’s businesses that offer main industrial products and Italian enterprises were highlighted at a conference in the capital city on June 7.

Business Higher coverage helps SMEs recover faster The Law on Support for Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) took effect on January 1, 2018, but its programmes have not provided adequate coverage to make any big difference.

Business Change in thinking needed in agricultural production: Minister Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said that it is necessary for the nation to shift from agricultural production to an agricultural economy.