Business Alibaba and partners invest 400 million USD in Vietnam’s retail company Masan Group Corporation and a consortium, including Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and Baring Private Equity Asia, on May 18 announced the signing of definitive agreements for the acquisition of a 5.5 percent stake in The CrownX for a cash consideration of 400 million USD.

Business Local fashion brands struggle to compete in domestic market A recent report on the local fashion market of the Vietnam Industry Research and Consultancy (VIRAC) found that Vietnamese fashion brands are losing out in the local market, which is increasingly dominated by international brands.

Business WB: Most of Vietnam's economic indicators in April good The World Bank in Vietnam has recently announced its updated report on Vietnam Macro Monitoring in May 2021, which states that most of Vietnam's economic indicators in April were good.