Society Vietnam in fifth place in happy planet index rankings Vietnam has surpassed the likes of Bhutan to rank fifth among a total of 140 countries worldwide in the Happy Planet Index results, coming in second in the Asia-Pacific region.

Society Red Dao ethnic minority people preserve weaving skills The traditional weaving skills of Red Dao ethnic minority people in Hoang Su Phi district, the northern province of Ha Giang, have been preserved and developed together with other features of traditional culture.

Society Campaign “For Women’s Smiles” launched The Vietnam Women’s Union, the Institute for Development & Community Health (LIGHT), and the UN Women in Vietnam jointly organised an virtual programme to celebrate the International Women’s Day (March 8) and launch the campaign “For Women’s Smile” in Hanoi, central Thua Thien-Hue province, and Ho Chi Minh City on March 6.

Society Argentinean press updated on Vietnam's political situation, socio-economic affairs The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina on March 5 held a meeting with local press agencies to inform them about Vietnam’s political situation and socio-economic development as well as culture and tourism potential.