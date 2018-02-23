Luu Binh Nhuong, a permanent member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs (Photo: VNA)

– The Party, Government, Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and organisations must enhance their roles in protecting people who denounce and fight degradation, “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” among Party officials and members.Luu Binh Nhuong, a permanent member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs, made the remark at a conference held by the VFF in Hanoi on February 23.Giving comments on the project “Mechanisms to protect and encourage people to report on, denounce and actively prevent and combat degradation, “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”", Nhuong said that it should determine the involvement of the Party organisations, authorities, VFF and other organisations in protecting denouncers.Meanwhile, Bui Xuan Duc, former Director of the VFF’s Centre for Official Fostering and Scientific Research, said it is necessary to have clear and effective mechanisms such as receiving denouncement information via telephones or anonymous letters.Relevant authorities must publicise information related to the settlement and compensation for physical and spiritual damage of people who bravely fight wrongdoings, he added.Other recommendations included legalising the denouncer protection mechanisms and enhance social supervision and criticism to prevent degradation, “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” among Party officials and members.-VNA