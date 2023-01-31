Culture - Sports Tennis: Vietnam against Indonesia for Davis Cup World Group II berth According to the Vietnam Tennis Federation (VTF), Vietnam will play Indonesia in the 2023 Davis Cup World Group II Play-offs on February 4-5 at the Hanaka Paris Ocean Park in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Culture - Sports Hanoi: Son Tay old fortress citadel boasts historical, architectural values The Son Tay ancient fortress citadel, covering 16 ha in Son Tay township 40km from Hanoi’s centre, not only bears historic value, but also catches attention for its unique architecture. The site marked its 200 years of existence last year.

Culture - Sports Nhat Tao Bell a valuable antique Nhat Tao Bell, housed at Nhat Tao temple in Hanoi, is the sole antique made in the 10th century whose unique shape is different from others in pagodas and temples in Vietnam.