Provinces support Quang Nam to battle against COVID-19
The northern province of Phu Tho and Binh Dinh province in the central region on August 8 sent medical workers to the central province of Quang Nam to support its fight against COVID-19.
Medical workers of Phu Tho depart for Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The northern province of Phu Tho and Binh Dinh province in the central region on August 8 sent medical workers to the central province of Quang Nam to support its fight against COVID-19.
The delegation from Phu Tho comprised 18 doctors and 20 nurses in the departments of intensive care unit, cardiology and communicable diseases.
The province also presented 2,000 protective suits to Quang Nam province.
Meanwhile, a team of 10 health workers of the Institute of Malaria, Parasitology and Entomology in Quy Nhon of Binh Dinh traveled to Quang Nam the same day.
Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 in the central city of Da Nang and neighbouring Quang Nam province, the Ministry of Health has sent numerous working groups to help contain the spread of the pandemic. Medical workers nationwide have volunteered to join the fight in the localities./.
The delegation from Phu Tho comprised 18 doctors and 20 nurses in the departments of intensive care unit, cardiology and communicable diseases.
The province also presented 2,000 protective suits to Quang Nam province.
Meanwhile, a team of 10 health workers of the Institute of Malaria, Parasitology and Entomology in Quy Nhon of Binh Dinh traveled to Quang Nam the same day.
Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 in the central city of Da Nang and neighbouring Quang Nam province, the Ministry of Health has sent numerous working groups to help contain the spread of the pandemic. Medical workers nationwide have volunteered to join the fight in the localities./.