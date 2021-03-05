Business Kien Giang has 18 more star-rated OCOP products Eighteen more local specialties have been recognised as three- and four-star “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) products in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Business Steel, mechanical firms in struggle for survival amid COVID-19 Vietnamese steel and mechanical enterprises have felt a critical impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a gloomy market and sharply declining orders, and are in need of further support from the Government.

Business Insiders make suggestions to maintain sustainable export growth Vietnamese enterprises should take advantage of online marketing channels, re-arrange production and business orientations and strategies, and bring into full play advantages brought by free trade agreements if they want to achieve sustainable export growth, according to insiders.