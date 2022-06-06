Public administration reform index 2021: Ministry of Justice claims top spot
The Ministry of Justice claims the top spot in the Public administration reform index 2021.
VNA
(Photo: VNA)
VNA
You should also see
InfographicUrbanisation indispensable in national development
Urbanisation is indispensable and an important driving force for Vietnam’s rapid, sustainable socio-economic development in the time ahead, Vo Van Thuong, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, said at a recent conference in Hanoi.
See more
InfographicSIPAS 2021: Quang Ninh tops ranking for three consecutive years
SIPAS (short for Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services) aims to assess the quality of public services delivered by State administrative agencies. The index is made with five basic factors, including access to services, administrative procedures, public servants, service results, and receiving and handling of feedback.
InfographicPAPI 2021: Hanoi makes giant leap
Hanoi has made a huge jump in improving the quality of public administration by making it for the first time into the top 10 localities in the 2021 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI)
InfographicPAPI index of five centrally-governed cities
The Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) is the country’s largest, annual, citizen-centric, nationwide policy monitoring tool. PAPI captures citizens’ experiences and perceptions to benchmark the performance and quality of policy implementation and service delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam.
InfographicVietnam temporarily stops health declaration for arrivals from April 27
Arrivals entering Vietnam via all border gates will no longer have to fill and submit health declaration forms from April 27, the Ministry of Health has announced recently.
InfographicSeven Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes rich list
Seven Vietnamese names are among the 2,668 of dollar billionaires worldwide as per Forbes' latest update to its annual rich list.