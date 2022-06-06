Society Infographic SIPAS 2021: Quang Ninh tops ranking for three consecutive years SIPAS (short for Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services) aims to assess the quality of public services delivered by State administrative agencies. The index is made with five basic factors, including access to services, administrative procedures, public servants, service results, and receiving and handling of feedback.

Society Infographic PAPI 2021: Hanoi makes giant leap Hanoi has made a huge jump in improving the quality of public administration by making it for the first time into the top 10 localities in the 2021 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI)

Society Infographic PAPI index of five centrally-governed cities The Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) is the country’s largest, annual, citizen-centric, nationwide policy monitoring tool. PAPI captures citizens’ experiences and perceptions to benchmark the performance and quality of policy implementation and service delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam.

Society Infographic Vietnam temporarily stops health declaration for arrivals from April 27 Arrivals entering Vietnam via all border gates will no longer have to fill and submit health declaration forms from April 27, the Ministry of Health has announced recently.