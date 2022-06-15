Under a pilot project by the city’s Department of Transport, which is set to start at the end of the year, up to 2,000 bicycles will be available at 200 stations in seven districts as well as around stations on Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway.

The public bicycle service will provide city-dwellers with a modern, convenient and environmentally friendly means of transport, increasing connectivity between public transport, as well as urban areas and office buildings.

The service is expected to have little impact on traffic flow, the department said.

It added the project is expected to gradually change people's travel habits and reduce environmental pollution./.

