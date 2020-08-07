World MRC urges Mekong countries to address low water flows Six Mekong countries have been urged to address regional low water flows as the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) endures record lows for the second consecutive year, according to a Mekong River Commission (MRC) report.

World Philippines' economy plunges into technical recession The Philippines has plunged into a technical recession as the economy dropped 16.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the lowest recorded quarterly growth since 1981.

World EVFTA offers new prospects to European economies The EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which came into effect on August 1, not only opens up opportunities to spur Vietnam's economy but also offers new prospects to European economies at a time of global financial uncertainties, according to the German press agency DPA.

World US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea, as well as affirm the US’s support for Southeast Asian coastal states in upholding their sovereign rights and interests consistent with international law.