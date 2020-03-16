Public investment disbursement conference slated for April
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI)’s proposal on a national online conference on speeding up public investment disbursement in 2020, which is set to take place late April.
The PM assigned ministries and leaders of localities nationwide to review and report the implementation and disbursement of public investment in the first three months of the year, especially of national and major projects in transport and agriculture.
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is asked to revise disbursement of public investment in January-March and put forward measures to bolster the task in the remaining months.
The reports must be sent to the MPI by April 10.
The MPI is requested to join hands with the MoF and relevant agencies to assess and bolster the implementation and disbursement of public investment for 2020, as well as collect opinions on difficulties in public investment disbursement and devise solutions to report at the Government’s regular meeting for April./.