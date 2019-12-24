Business Hanoi needs more policies to develop key industrial products The capital city of Hanoi needs to have a more efficient mechanisms and create a more favourable business environment, attracting large enterprises to develop key industrial products, according to many experts.

Business HCM City plans to build new IP in Binh Chanh The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc a proposed zoning plan of 1/2000 scale for a new 380-hectare industrial park (IP) in Binh Chanh district.

Business Bamboo Airways offers shares to foreign investors Bamboo Airways is offering its shares to strategic foreign investors for a minimum of 160,000 VND (6.90 USD) per share.

Business Vietjet launches HCM City-Pattaya route Vietjet on December 24 launched its flight connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand’s famous coastal destination of Pattaya via U-Tapao International Airport.