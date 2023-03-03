Business Two-month state budget revenue grows 10.6% year on year An estimated 362.3 trillion VND (nearly 15.3 billion USD) was collected for the state budget in the first two months of 2023. The total is equivalent to 22.4% of the year’s target and up 10.6% from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance reported on March 3.

Business Vietnam’s largest annual trade fair to take place in April Vietnam Expo 2023, the largest trade fair in Vietnam, will be held at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre in the capital city from April 5-8.

Business Measures sought to boost Mekong Delta shrimp sector growth An aquaculture conference was held in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on March 3 to discuss how to boost the shrimp sector's development.