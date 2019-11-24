Politics PM arrives in Busan to attend ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Busan on November 24 to attend the ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-RoK Summit, and pay an official visit to the RoK.

Politics Vietnam, EU step up defence - security ties Measures to boost security – defence cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) were discussed at the their first ever security – defence dialogue recently held in Brussels, Belgium.

Politics RoK officials, scholars highlight VN’s role in New Southern Policy People from all walks of life in the Republic of Korea (RoK) have spoken highly of Vietnam and its role in the RoK’s New Southern Policy that was introduced by the government of President Moon Jae-in in 2017 to reduce the country’s heavy reliance on the US, China, Japan and the European Union (EU).

Politics Vietnam’s high-ranking military delegation visits India A high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Minister of National Defence, is on an official visit to India from November 24-28.