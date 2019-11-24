Public Security Deputy Minister visits Cambodia
A delegation led by Gen. Lieut. Gen. Bui Van Nam, Deputy Minister of Public Security, paid a working visit to Cambodia from November 22-24.
Phnom Penh (VNA) – A delegation led by Gen. Lieut. Gen. Bui Van Nam, Deputy Minister of Public Security, paid a working visit to Cambodia from November 22-24.
During his stay, Nam made a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Samdech Sar Kheng. He thanked the Deputy PM for directing Cambodian competent agencies to closely coordinate with the Vietnamese side in ensuring security and order in each country.
Nam affirmed that Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security will try its best to support and work effectively with Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior in ensuring security and preventing hostile forces to use the territory of this country to fight against the other’s.
Samdech Sar Kheng spoke highly of the cooperation between the two ministries in combating crimes, saying it contributes to ensuring security and order and serving socio-economic development tasks effectively.
He expressed his belief that the two agencies’ relationship will further develop, contributing to safeguarding security and order in each country as well as enhancing neighourliness and traditional friendship between their people.
At the talks with secretaries of state at the Ministry of Interior Sok Phal and Mao Chandara, both sides discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, and evaluated cooperation results between the two ministries in the past time to ensure security and order in each nation, including coordination to settle legal documents of Vietnamese Cambodians, ensuring their legitimate rights.
Deputy Minister Nam, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh and the working delegation visited several Vietnamese-Cambodian households in Phnom Penh, during which Nam asked them to respect regulations in the host nation.
The Vietnamese Party and State always pay due attention to the Vietnamese community in foreign nations, including those in Cambodia, and have proper support so that they can have stable and better lives, he stressed./.
