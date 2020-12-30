Politics Government’s December meeting scrutinises policy, law making Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the Government’s regular meeting to discuss policy and law making on December 29 afternoon, right after the conference between the Government and localities wrapped up.

Politics Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties marked in HCM City A ceremony was held in HCM City on December 29 to mark the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Indonesia (December 30). ​

Politics PM calls for Vietnam to become an agriculture powerhouse Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged concerted efforts to turn Vietnam into an agriculture powerhouse with a modern and effective farm produce processing industry during a conference between the Government and localities in Hanoi on December 29.

Politics Commission for External Relations posts strong performance in 2020 The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations convened a meeting in Hanoi on December 29 to review its performance over the course of 2020 and define tasks for 2021.