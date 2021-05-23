Society Vietnamese medical experts lauded in COVID-19 fight in Laos Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune on May 23 highly valued the timely and effective support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to his country in the COVID-19 fight.

Society COVID-19 relief aid handed over to Vietnamese Cambodians Dozens boxes of medical supplies and mosquito repellents have been delivered to Vietnamese-Cambodian families in Saeb and Ta Ches communes of Cambodia’s Kampong Chhnang, to support them in the fight against COVID-19.

Society Security, order ensured on election day: Public Security official Security and order has been ensured across Vietnam on the national election day – May 23, Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security, Lieut. Gen. To An Xo has affirmed.

Society COVID-19 prevention crucial to success of elections COVID-19 prevention and control work has enjoyed due attention in all localities to ensure the success of the elections of the deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, according to Bui Van Cuong, NA Secretary General, Chairman of the NA Office and Chief of the National Election Council Office.