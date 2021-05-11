In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency about security and order protection for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security Lieut Gen To An Xo said since July 2020, the Public Security Central Party Committee has made ensuring absolute safety and order for the elections the key political task of the entire political security forces.

He said in order to fulfill the task, they will continue monitoring and making accurate forecast on the situation in each area and each constituency, preventing and foiling every plot sabotaging the election.

Additionally, they will maintain other regular tasks as well as actively work in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Xo affirmed./.

VNA