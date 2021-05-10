Health UNFPA helping Vietnam ensure safety, happiness for ethnic minority mothers, children: Representative The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has been working closely with relevant ministries and sectors to identify the most effective strategies to assist Vietnam in creating a safe and happy environment for mothers and children, including those in ethnic minority and disadvantaged areas.

Society Struggle for justice for Agent Orange victims to continue Participants in a May 8 roundtable talk, including Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga, who is pursuing a lawsuit against the US companies that provided the chemical toxins used by the US army during the war in Vietnam, affirmed the resolve to continue the fight for justice for Agent Orange (AO)/ dioxin victims of Vietnam regardless of the court’s rulings.

Society Protestants leads a secular and religious life Protestants in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai while enjoying a good spirit life over the years have received strong support and assistance from the local authorities in their economic development and poverty elimination efforts.

Society Humanitarian Month 2021 officially launched The Vietnam Red Cross Society's Central Committee on May 8 launched the Humanitarian Month 2021 on the occasion of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (May 8).