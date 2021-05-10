Public security forces ready to ensure safety of general election
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Preparations for the May 23 general elections have so far been basically completed in a thorough, comprehensive and synchronous manner, said Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security Lieut Gen To An Xo.
He made the statement in an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency about security and order protection for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.
He said since July 2020, the Public Security Central Party Committee has made ensuring absolute safety and order for the elections the key political task of the entire political security forces.
Public security forces nationwide have kept close monitoring of the process of election preparation and organisation work, prevented issues related to security and social order, deterred and defeated plots and acts that could violate national security and sabotage the election.
In the next few days, the entire forces will be put on the highest alert to ensure absolute security and safety of the elections in any circumstance, he said.
In order to fulfill the task, they will continue monitoring and making accurate forecast on the situation in each area and each constituency, preventing and foiling every plot sabotaging the election.
Additionally, they will maintain other regular tasks as well as actively work in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Xo affirmed./.