NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (centre) and Minister of Public Security To Lam (R) discuss before the session begins (Photo: VNA)

Minister of Public Security To Lam is the first to field queries at the National Assembly’s question-and-answer (Q&A) session that begins in Hanoi on June 4.Taking place for two days and a half as part of the ongoing 14th NA’s 7th session, the event will be broadcast live nationwide.Starting the session, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan highlighted that the work has become a magnet attracting special attention from voters and people all over the country. It has helped raise the efficiency of the NA’s supervision work, bear a positive impact on the management by the Government and ministries, contribute to the comprehensive socio-economic development, and ensure security, national defence, and social order and safety.The top legislator expressed her belief that with a high sense of responsibility, the NA deputies and members of the Government will bring the session to satisfactory success as desired by the voters.Minister Lam will give explanation on a series of topics revolving around the fight against illegal drug production, possession, transport and trade; murder and loan shark crimes; trans-national surrogacy rings; abuse against women and children; traffic safety violations; and drug users that cause serious consequences.The session will also be joined by the Deputy Prime Minster, Governor of the State Bank, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy, and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, alongside ministers of Justice; Defence; Transport; Labour, Invalid, and Social Affairs; Health; Education and Training; and Information and Communications.In the afternoon of the same day, the Q&A session will focus on construction issues, including real estate market management, particularly the handling of problems in apartment, condotel, tourist villa, and officetel management; the planning and management of urban orders; and the relocation of headquarters of ministries and sectors to suburban areas. Minster of Construction Pham Hong Ha will take the podium, with support from ministers of Environment and Natural Resources, Finance, Planning and Investment, Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Justice; the Government Inspector General; and the Auditor General of the State Audit Office.-VNA