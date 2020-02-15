Public security minister pays courtesy call to Sultan of Brunei
The meeting between Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (second, right) and Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (first, right) on February 15 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid a courtesy call to Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan capital city on February 15.
Welcoming the delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, the Sultan of Brunei said their visit will help enhance the two countries’ cooperation, especially between his country’s law enforcement agencies and the Vietnamese ministry.
He spoke highly of the outcomes of the talks between Minister To Lam and Maj. Gen. Awang Halbi bin Mohd Yussof, Second Minister of Defence and Chairman of the National Security Committee of Brunei.
The Sultan expressed his hope that the two sides will continue strengthening cooperation in the fields they have strength in, especially fighting against transnational crimes, terrorism, drug crime, cybercrime, and economic crime.
For his part, Minister To Lam said he hopes the Sultan will keep supporting and directing Brunei’s law enforcement agencies to bolster ties with the Vietnamese ministry in safeguarding national security and combating crimes.
He also called on the two countries to soon build an action programme for implementing their comprehensive partnership, which was set up during the Sultan’s visit to Vietnam in March 2019.
Besides, they should continue supporting each other and coordinating their stances at international forums, particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations.
Vietnam and Brunei should also actively consult each other and cooperate with other ASEAN nations in the East Sea issue towards seriously implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the East Sea and building an effective, substantive and binding code of conduct (COC) in the waters that ensures interests of the parties concerned and accords with international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the official added.
During his stay in Brunei, Minister To Lam and his entourage also had a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the country./.