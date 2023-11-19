Politics Vietnam, Denmark witness practical effective development: Ambassador Since Vietnam and Denmark established their diplomatic ties in 1971 and their comprehensive partnership in 2013, the two countries’ relations have been developing more and more practically and effectively, Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi has affirmed.

Politics NA Vice Chairman meets Belgium's Walloon Parliament leader Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man had a working session with President of the Parliament of Walloon Region of Belgium André Frédéric in Namur city on November 17 (local time).

Politics PM asksLai Chau to promote fast, green, sustainable growth Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with the Party Committee of Lai Chau on the socio-economic development of the northern mountainous province on November 19.

Politics President concludes US trip for APEC Leaders’ Week, bilateral activities President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Hanoi on November 19 morning, concluding their US trip for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.