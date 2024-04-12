Society Vietnam eyes 1.5 million PwDs joining sports, physical activities by 2030 The Vietnam Paralympic Committee is striving to attract 1.5 million out of more than 7 million persons with disabilities (PwDs) nationwide to participate in sports and physical activities by 2030.

Society Vietnamese Association in Czech Republic fosters connectivity The Executive Board of the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic on April 11 convened the 10th congress to review its performance in the past year and set forth orientations for their operation in the time to come.

Society HCM City boosts partnership with foreign NGOs The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) in coordination with the city's working group for foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) held an annual conference with foreign NGOs on April 12 to discuss cooperation orientations for the coming time.

Society Can Tho's leaders extend greetings to Khmer monks, people on Chol Chnam Thmay Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 12 visited the city’s Patriotic Clergy Solidarity Association and Pitu Khosa Rangsay pagoda on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay - the traditional New Year festival of Khmer ethnic minority people.