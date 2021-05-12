Politics President holds phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 11 held phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, during which they agreed to step up cooperation in the COVID-19 fight.

Politics NA Chairman works with Party Committee's Standing Board of Hai Phong city National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 11 had a working session with the municipal Party Committee's Standing Board of the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Politics Hanoi Party leader presents eight-point plan of actions Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung presented his eight-point plan of actions as a candidate for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly at a virtual meeting with voters on May 11.

Politics Minister emphasies resolve to absolutely ensure security, safety for elections Minister of Public Security General To Lam has stressed the need to absolutely ensure security and safety for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.