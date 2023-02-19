Public Security Ministry’s search-and-rescue team returns from Turkey
The Ministry of Public Security's search-and-rescue team arrives at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi (Photo: VNA) mô tả cho ảnh
Hanoi, (VNA) – A search-and-rescue team of the Ministry of Public Security returned to Hanoi on February 19 after completing its 10-day mission of helping with the search and rescue of earthquake victims in Turkey.
A report of the team’s head, Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, said the team has fulfilled all the tasks assigned by the Turkish side, searching for victims at three areas. The team, in coordination with local and international forces, saved a survivor and took out the bodies of 14 victims. The colonel said the team was appreciated for its whole-heartedness and professionalism in working.
In addition, the team delivered nearly two tonnes of medical equipment that the Ministry of Public Security presented to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the health department of Adiyaman city. The team also visited and gave presents to quake-affected local residents, including some Vietnamese families.
The performance of the team has demonstrated the professionalism and capacity of the Vietnamese public security force, Colonel Khuong said, adding that many Turkish citizens and organisations came to the team’s base to express their gratitude.
He noted that the team has benefited from the close coordination of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry and Vietnamese representative agencies in Turkey, as well as the local authorities in Turkey and international rescue forces.
Deputy Ambassador of Turkey to Vietnam Devletsah Yayan appreciated the team for braving hardship and difficulties to participate in search and rescue work in areas hard hit by the big earthquakes.
At the ceremony to welcome the team back to Hanoi, Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Quoc Hung recognized the resolve and good work of the 24-member team, stressing that they have contributed to highlighting the political commitment of Vietnam as a responsible member of the international community which is always ready to engage in joint efforts to address difficulties and challenges and maintain a peaceful and stable environment for cooperation and development in the region and the world.
The Ministry of Public Security presented certificates of merit to members of the search-and-rescue team./.
