Society Wartime bomb safely removed from seabed in Quang Binh The military force in the central province of Quang Binh has removed a bomb left from wartime from the seabed offshore Quang Trach district and destroyed it safely, the command of the province’s border guard force said on February 19.

Society Ambassador hails contribution of France-Vietnam medical federation to bilateral ties Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang lauded the contributions of the France-Vietnam Medical Federation to bilateral healthcare ties at a reception for the federation’s delegation on February 17.

Society VPA rescue force discovers two additional earthquake victims in Turkey Search and rescue force from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on February 17 located another two victims buried by the recent earthquake in Hatay province of Turkey.

Society Eight earthquake monitoring stations installed in Kon Tum Province Eight earthquake monitoring stations have been installed in the areas of Thuong Kon Tum Hydropower Plant and Dak Drinh Hydropower Plant in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.