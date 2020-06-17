Society People in central region encouraged to join AO press award The Vietnam Association for Victims of AO/Dioxin (VAVA) held an event in Vinh city of the northern central province of Nghe An on June 16 to call for people in the central region to participate in a press award for reporting on Agent Orange and efforts to overcome the consequences of toxic chemicals used by US forces during the war in Vietnam.

Society Efforts requested to overcome consequences of earthquake in Lai Chau The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on June 16 issued an official message requesting joint efforts of various agencies to overcome consequences of a strong earthquake that hit the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau earlier on the day.

Society Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chien has signed a decision on establishing a new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park in the southern province by mergering Chang Riec historical and cultural forest with the existing Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens return from Canada A Vietnam Airlines flight has brought 343 Vietnamese citizens back to Vietnam from Canada thanks to the coordination between Vietnamese and Canadian agencies.